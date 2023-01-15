Newcastle United keeping tabs on Ruben Neves

Newcastle United have reportedly made an approach to sign Wolves’ in-demand playmaker Ruben Neves and are keeping tabs on his situation at Molineux.

According to The Daily Mail, the Magpies are apparently interested in the 25-year-old attacker and are keeping tabs on his situation ahead of possibly making a winter swoop.

The Portugal international has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, making over 230 appearances for the west Midlands outfit thus far, contributing 28 goals and 12 assists.

However, the midfielder has just 18 months left on his contract at the Molineux and has informed the club that he is not keen on a new deal.

Neves has been consistently linked to a move away from Molineux of late, with Arsenal and Barcelona both are credited with an interest in recent times.

However, Newcastle United have allegedly entered the race and are looking to bring Neves to St James’ Park in the mid-season transfer window as manager Eddie Howe looks to strengthen his midfield department in order to boost their chances of qualifying for the Champions League.