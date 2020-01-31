Newcastle United sign Tottenham left-back Danny Rose on loan

Newcastle United have completed the signing of England left-back Danny Rose on loan from Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old becomes the Magpies’ third January signing following the arrivals of Nabil Bentaleb and Valentino Lazaro.

The England international will be available to make his debut in Saturday’s Premier League clash against Norwich City at St James’ Park.

The defender told NUFC TV: “It’s a great honour for me to be here. I’m so grateful that the manager has brought me in and I’m looking to repay him in every way I can as soon as I’m playing.

“For me, it’s really exciting that I can come here and have the chance to play in front of the Newcastle fans.”

✍️ #NUFC are delighted to announce the signing of Danny Rose from @SpursOfficial on loan until the end of the season. Welcome to Newcastle United, Danny! — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 30, 2020

Rose has made 16 appearances for Spurs this season but only five since Jose Mourinho took over the reins back in November.