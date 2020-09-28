PSG want to sign Chelsea midfielder Jorginho on loan

The Ligue 1 giants PSG are reportedly interested in hiring the services of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho on loan this transfer window.

However, they are not the only interested parties as Arsenal are also said to be in the race.

The 28-year-old has been getting regular football since he joined the Blues from Napoli in 2018, with the playmaker earning 100 appearances in all competitions and smashing ten goals.

Earlier this window, the Italian had been linked with a move to the Serie A champions Juventus, however, English boss Frank Lampard looks interested to keep the experienced footballer at Stamford Bridge, with the former Verona player getting the captain’s armband during the season’s first two matches.

But the speculation regarding his future in London has continued, with Telefoot Chaine claiming that the Parisians are keen to secure the midfielder’s signature on loan. It is further said that the two sides have already talked about a potential deal.

PSG need some improvement in the midfield area and the 28-year-old has proven his skills both in England and Italy.

Maybe they could finally achieve their Champions League dream after adding a player like Jorginho in their ranks. Last season, they made it to the final of the prestigious competition but ultimately lost to Bayern Munich by 1-0.