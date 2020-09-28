Manchester United eyeing up move for Arkadiusz Milik?

Manchester United have reportedly expressed an interest in making an audacious move for Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik before the transfer window shuts down on October 5.

Tottenham Hotspur have been consistently linked with the 26-year-old forward, who is said to be available for £17.5m plus £6m in bonuses.

Talks with the North Londoners have allegedly broken down, but the Poland international is still expected to leave Italy.

According to Italian journalist Ciro Venerato, Man United are among several clubs keeping a close eye on Milik’s situation as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to revamp his squad over the next week.

The Red Devils have held “informal talks” over a potential deal for the striker, who is out of contract next summer.

Milik has scored 14 goals in 35 appearances for the Serie A outfit last season.