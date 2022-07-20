Tottenham Hotspur to launch £17m bid for Memphis Depay
Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing Barcelona winger Memphis Depay, according to the Sport, via The Daily Mail.
Spurs are ready to pay £17m for the Netherlands international but the Catalan giants are looking to secure a fee closer to £20m.
Barca have informed the Dutchman that he is free to leave the club this summer at the right price.
The report adds that the Blaugrana have deemed the 28-year-old winger to be surplus to requirements following the arrival Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha at Camp Nou.
Tottenham have discussed a £17m offer for Depay but Barca are holding out for a fee closer to £20m.
Depay’s opinion on a move to north London is unknown but the attacker would be joining a new-look Spurs team with six summer signings already.
Depay has scored 12 goals in 28 appearances in La Liga last season.
