West Ham United interested Dominic Solanke

West Ham United are reportedly eager to secure the services of 26-year-old Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke during the upcoming January transfer window. Despite a failed attempt to sign him in the summer, the Hammers have renewed their interest in the frontman, who has been in impressive form this season.

The 26-year-old joined the Cherries in 2019 and has since made a significant impact, contributing to 91 goals in 189 appearances. West Ham, currently in need of a new striker, had previously submitted a £40 million bid for the Englishman, which was rejected by Bournemouth.

West Ham head coach David Moyes is determined to bolster his attacking options and sees Solanke as a valuable addition to the squad. The Hammers are yet to replace Gianluca Scamacca, and acquiring Solanke could address their need for a proven Premier League striker.

Despite West Ham’s interest, Bournemouth are reluctant to part ways with Solanke, and the Cherries are unlikely to sanction a sale in the winter transfer window. With over three years left in his contract, Bournemouth holds a strong position, and any potential suitor will need to make a compelling offer to secure Solanke’s services.