Arsenal considering future bid for Declan Rice

West Ham United captain Declan Rice has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal.

The 23-year-old midfielder has previously attracted interest from the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

The England international is widely expected to move on in 2023 in order to challenge for major trophies, though, especially with the Hammers are currently struggling towards the bottom of the Premier League table.

According to Fichajes, the Gunners have emerged as genuine contenders for the Englishman, with manager Mikel Arteta pushing for the club to complete his signature during the summer transfer window.

The East London outfit have the option to add another year on the midfielder’s contract, which would take him until June 2025.

Rice has again been a vital player for West Ham during the 2022-23 campaign, contributing one goal and two assists in 23 appearances in all competitions.