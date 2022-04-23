Arsenal interested in signing Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal have reportedly placed emphasis on signing Manchester City attacker Gabriel Jesus during this summer’s transfer window.

The 25-year-old forward has enjoyed an impressive 2020-21 campaign for the Citizens, contributing seven goals and 11 assists in 34 appearances in all competitions.

He has only scored three Premier League goals this term, though, and has struggled to secure consistent starts for the English champions due to the competition for places.

City are allegedly preparing to sign Erling Braut Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer, which would push Gabriel further down the pecking order at Manchester.

According to The Athletic, the Gunners are keen on the Brazilian, and the club have already held discussions with his representatives to discuss a move to the Emirates.

Gabriel only has little over a year remaining on his contract, and he is believed to be open to a move to north London in the upcoming market.