Arsenal join race to sign Fulham youngster Ibane Bowat?
Arsenal have reportedly joined the list of clubs wanting to sign Fulham youngster Ibane Bowat during the next transfer window.
The 18-year-old defender has been a key player for Fulham’s Under-18s side this term, clocking up 11 league appearances, while he also played a leading role in the club’s league success last season.
According to TEAMtalk, a number of Premier League outfits, including Arsenal, are currently in discussions with the teenager over a possible move at the end of the season.
The report adds that West Ham United, Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion are also in the race for the centre-back’s signature, but the Cottagers remain hopeful of convincing him to sign a professional contract.
Bowat is also said to have been a target for the Bundesliga club FC Koln.
His current scholarship contract at Craven Cottage is set to expire at the end of June.
