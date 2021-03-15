Man City weighing up move for Nuno Mendes











Manchester City have reportedly expressed an interest in making an audacious move for Sporting Lisbon wonderkid Nuno Mendes.

City reportedly made contact with the Portuguese giants as they look to steal a march in the race for the 18-year-old defender.

Mendes has established himself as Ruben Amorim’s first-choice left back, contributing one goal and two assists in all competitions this term.

The youngster’s performances have understandably attracted interest from elite European clubs, with Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid all believed to be keeping a close eye on his development.

However, AS claim that the Citizens are desperate to win the race for Mendes’ services, and manager Pep Guardiola urged the club to touch base with Sporting over a deal.

The Portugal U-21 international is contracted to Sporting until the end of the 2024-25 campaign, and with several European heavyweights expected to battle it out for his signature.