Barcelona lining up move for Benjamin Pavard

In the frenzied world of football transfer news, there’s always a buzz surrounding the latest hot prospect on the market. And in this instance, the coveted player is none other than Bayern Munich versatile right-back Benjamin Pavard.

The latest rumours suggest that Barcelona are keen on securing the 27-year-old’s signature ahead of the upcoming season. For the Catalan giants, finding the ideal candidate to fill the problematic right-back position has proved to be an ongoing conundrum. Hence, the acquisition of the Frenchman could provide a much-needed solution to their woes.

The France international has been an instrumental force since joining the Bavarians in 2019, fortifying the team’s backline with his steady presence and unwavering commitment. He has accumulated over 150 appearances for the German club and contributed to 24 goals, a feat that speaks volumes of his versatility and impact.

The current campaign has been no exception, with the full-back featuring in 38 matches and scoring seven goals, making him a highly sought-after commodity in the transfer market. However, with his contract expiring in 2024, Bayern finds themselves at a crossroads, with a difficult decision to make. Do they renew Pavard’s contract or cash in on him in the upcoming summer transfer window? Only time will tell.

Pavard’s fate hangs in the balance, as the newly appointed Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel must decide whether the 27-year-old fits into his plans.

Meanwhile, Barcelona continues to eye Pavard as a possible solution to their right-back problem. The clubs’ manager Xavi is determined to rectify this issue by acquiring the player’s services in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The former Barcelona legend believes that the Frenchman’s arrival will significantly boost their defensive capabilities, given his ability to play both as a centre-back and full-back.