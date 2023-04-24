Man United retain interest in signing Ivan Toney

In the midst of the transfer rumour mill, Manchester United’s interest in Brentford striker Ivan Toney has caught the eye of many football pundits.

The Red Devils are reportedly in the market for a star-studded centre-forward ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, with Anthony Martial’s imminent departure and Wout Weghorst’s loan spell from Burnley unlikely to turn permanent.

Sources have revealed that United are a keen admirer of Toney, who has been in scintillating form for the Bees this season, contributing 20 goals and five assists in 32 appearances. Impressively, 19 of these goals have been notched up in the top flight, with his latest coming in the 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Saturday.

However, Manchester United are wary of the potential risk that may come with acquiring Toney’s services, given the lingering concern of a possible lengthy ban due to the forward’s breach of 232 Football Association betting rules in November last year, followed by an additional 30 in December.

It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will take the risk and launch a summer move for the 25-year-old, but one thing is certain – Toney’s prodigious talent and impressive goal-scoring record is hard to ignore.

As the cloud of uncertainty continues to loom over Toney’s potential transfer to Old Trafford, the Premier League giants remain cautious about making a move for the 25-year-old forward, who is currently contesting some of the 232 breaches of Football Association betting rules he has been charged with, with the possibility of a lengthy ban still on the cards.

With Toney’s situation yet to be fully resolved, Man United are understandably hesitant to make a big-money offer for the prolific striker and risk him being suspended for an extended period during the 2023-24 season. The Bees are said to value Toney at around £50m, with Chelsea and Newcastle United also monitoring his situation closely.

Toney has amassed an impressive record of 67 goals and 21 assists in 121 appearances across all competitions, with 31 goals and nine assists coming in 65 Premier League appearances. He has also recently made his debut for the England national team in their Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine.

Man United are also said to be looking to strengthen their squad in other areas, including at right-back, centre-back, and central midfield. However, the club’s plans have been put on hold due to the ongoing ownership situation at Old Trafford.

The Glazer family is reportedly in talks with potential buyers, with Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe considered the leading contenders. Nevertheless, there are rumours that the Glazers may opt to bring in new investors instead of selling the club outright, with several interested parties in the mix.