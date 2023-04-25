Newcastle keen on Crysencio Summerville?

In the latest transfer buzz, Newcastle United have reportedly set their sights on Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville.

The Magpies have been on a roll this season and are currently positioned at an impressive third place in the Premier League rankings. Their recent triumph over Tottenham Hotspur, who are also vying for a Champions League spot, was a testament to their unwavering grit and determination.

Although Howe’s attacking front boasts of several prolific players, including the talented Anthony Gordon, who was acquired from Everton for a whopping £40m in January, there is still room for improvement.

If Newcastle successfully secures a spot in the Champions League or any other prestigious European competition for the forthcoming season, it would be imperative to fortify their squad further.

As of now, the budget allocated for Newcastle’s summer transfers is uncertain. The club’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) limitations have been extensively documented, which means that any potential transfer dealings will have to be well-considered. However, according to sources close to the club, Football Insider suggests that preliminary talks have been initiated to acquire the services of Summerville.

Will the young winger’s flair and finesse be a valuable addition to Newcastle’s already formidable attacking lineup? Only time will tell.

The Netherlands Under-21 sensation has made 24 appearances in the top flight, contributing four goals and two assists for the Whites.

Summerville is contacted to the Yorkshire outfit until 2026.