Man United eyeing Hoffenheim’s Christoph Baumgartner?











Manchester United have reportedly placed emphasis on signing Hoffenheim midfielder Christoph Baumgartner in the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old midfielder has established himself as one of Austria’s brightest talents in years and his sensational performances in the German football have attracted a great deal of attention from elite clubs across Europe.

The Austria international only made his senior debut for Hoffenheim in May 2019, however, The Sun claims that Manchester United have been tracking the playmaker closely with a view to bringing him to Old Trafford in the summer.

The youngster is under contract with the Bundesliga outfit until June 2023 and his current valuation is believed to be around £16m.

Baumgartner chalked up 25 appearances in all competitions for Hoffenheim this season, contributing five goals and seven assists.