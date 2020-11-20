Bayern Munich cannot afford to sign Liverpool and Manchester United target Dayot Upamecano

Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United have received a boost in the transfer race for Dayot Upamecano, as reports claim Bayern Munich cannot afford to hire the 22-year-old.

The talented defender has been linked with all the three clubs and is likely to leave his present club RB Leipzig in either of the coming two windows.

He signed a new contract with the Red Bulls in the summer and his release clause is said to be around £40million.

As per BILD, the Bundesliga side are now preparing to decide on his future in January and could be ready to sell him if the release clause is paid.

Update Dayot Upamecano: the decision about his future could be made in January. then there should be the first offers from the interested Premiere League Clubs (release clause: 45 Millionen Euro). He is currently too expensive for @FCBayern @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) November 18, 2020

Liverpool need to bring in defensive reinforcements as Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are both sidelined due to serious injuries.

While United also look vulnerable at the back and need to sign new players.

The France international was tipped to move to Bayern, but now BILD report claims that the German side cannot afford to sign him.

The Bavarians are likely to lose both David Alaba and Jerome Boating at the conclusion of the campaign, with the contracts of both players expiring in the summer. However, they have recently brought in Tanguy Kouassi from PSG.