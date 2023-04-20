Man City weighing up move for Kieran Tierney?

According to recent reports, Manchester City have set their sights on none other than Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney, as they scour the market for potential summer signings.

City boss Pep Guardiola was reportedly mulling over the idea of pursuing Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell, but was left disappointed when the Englishman penned a fresh deal at Stamford Bridge. Nevertheless, the pursuit for a top-tier left-back continues, with the highly-regarded Tierney now firmly in their sights.

As per reports from Football Transfers, it appears that the Premier League champions may be inclined to give his approval for a move for Kieran Tierney this summer.

The 25-year-old left-back has been regular for the Gunners since his arrival in 2019, featuring in 90 starts and 28 substitute appearances across all competitions.

However, the emergence of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City has reduced Tierney’s involvement to that of a fringe player for the Gunners. The former Celtic player has only managed to make five top flight starts this season, with an additional 17 appearances coming from the bench.

Despite having over three years left on his current contract, the Scotland international may be open to a new challenge at this stage in his career. On the other hand, the North Londoners may consider generating additional transfer funds for manager Mikel Arteta this summer, with the option of Nuno Tavares returning from his loan stint with Marseille to fill the void left by Tierney.