Chelsea eye January move for Kalidou Koulibaly?











Chelsea have reportedly placed emphasis on signing Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly during the January transfer window.

Thomas Tuchel’s side were strongly linked with Sevilla’s Jules Kounde during the latter stages of the summer, but a move did not materialise.

The Blues could enter the January market for a new centre-back, and according to football.london, Koulibaly has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for the Champions League holders.

The 30-year-old defender was linked with a move away from Partenopei over the summer, but the transfer window closed with the centre-back still in Italy.

Koulibaly has made 285 appearances for Napoli since arriving from Genk in 2014.

The Senegal international is contracted to Naples until 2023.