Chelsea frontrunners to sign Victor Osimhen

Chelsea have reportedly taken the lead in the race to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, outpacing Arsenal in the pursuit.

Osimhen, who played a pivotal role in Napoli’s 2022-23 Serie A title triumph with 26 goals in 32 league games, signed a contract extension until 2026 despite Napoli’s current struggles in the league.

The 25-year-old’s future remains uncertain, fueled by a reported €120m release clause and his own hints at seeking a new challenge. While both Chelsea and Arsenal are potential destinations, the Blues are reportedly ahead in negotiations, with Napoli’s president emphasising that Osimhen’s release clause must be activated for any deal.

Chelsea’s interest in a striker is driven by underwhelming performances, particularly from Nicolas Jackson, who has struggled for consistency despite scoring seven goals in 19 Premier League matches. The Blues are considering strengthening their attack, and Osimhen is a prime target.

Arsenal, too, seeks to bolster their forward options, currently featuring Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah. The summer transfer window could witness a significant move for Osimhen, with Chelsea in the lead for his signature.