Leeds United keen on Ben Davies

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is eyeing a loan move for Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Ben Davies, according to reports from Give Me Sport.

Farke sees the 30-year-old defender as a valuable addition to his squad, praising his versatility. However, complications arise as Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham’s manager, may prefer to keep Davies at least until the summer.

However, Tottenham’s decision on Davies hinges on Postecoglou’s reinforcement plans. The club are open to offers, but a departure this month seems unlikely.

Tottenham’s potential departure of Ryan Sessegnon and Leeds’ interest in Davies could create a left-back shortage for Postecoglou.

The Welshman’s departure might depend on securing a replacement. While Leeds admires Davies, the likelihood of a move this month is slim.