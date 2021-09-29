Chelsea join Manchester City in race to sign Victor Osimhen











Chelsea have reportedly joined the list of clubs wanting to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a stellar start to the 2021-22 season, finding the back of the net on six occasions in all competitions, in addition to contributing 1 assist.

The Nigeria international is contracted to the Serie A outfit until the summer of 2025, and his performances have understandably attracted interest from other top European clubs.

Manchester City have been tipped to move for the former Lille man, and journalist Ciro Venerato claims that Chelsea have joined the race, telling Rai 2: “Osimhen is already worth triple, the Nigerian is liked by Chelsea, Real Madrid, [Paris Saint-Germain] and Manchester City.”

Osimhen has recently scored twice in their 2-2 Europa League draw with Leicester City.