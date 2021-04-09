Chelsea join race to sign Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic











Chelsea have reportedly joined the clutch of clubs hoping to sign in-demand Fiorentina centre-back Nikola Milenkovic in the upcoming transfer window.

The 23-year-old has been strongly linked with Manchester United and Liverpool in recent weeks.

However, both clubs are rumoured to have denied their interest in the centre-back.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Chelsea are now firmly in the race for Milenkovic’s signature as they look for another new central defender.

The report adds that a move to the Premier League is a priority for the Serbian, though the La Liga giants Barcelona have previously been tipped to make a move.

Milenkovic racked up 30 appearances for La Viola this term.