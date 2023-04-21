Chelsea plot Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel swoop

Chelsea Football Club are said to have set their sights on Borussia Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel as a potential transfer target for the upcoming summer window.

The Blues have been forced to reassess their squad following their exit from the Champions League at the quarter-final stage this week, prompting the need for significant changes in 2023.

Despite having spent over £600 million on transfers in the past two windows and posting losses of £121 million, the club’s hierarchy will have to reduce the squad heavily for the upcoming 2023-24 season. However, this doesn’t rule out the possibility of new additions, with a new centre forward already on the West Londoners’ agenda.

According to reports, Chelsea may also need to bring in a new goalkeeper, given the uncertain future of their current second-choice keeper, Edouard Mendy. Even if Mendy leaves Stamford Bridge, the West Londoners still have Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli, and Gabriel Slonina in their ranks.

In a proactive move, Chelsea may be considering a summer transfer for Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, as they contemplate the possibility of replacing Kepa Arrizabalaga. According to German newspaper Bild, the Blues have been impressed by Kobel’s performances this season.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper was a standout player during Dortmund’s 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in February, earning the man-of-the-match award. Although an injury prevented him from playing in the reverse fixture, Kobel has made 28 appearances in all competitions this season, including representing Switzerland at the 2022 World Cup.

Dortmund, who paid Stuttgart around €15m for Kobel in 2021, are under no obligation to sell their number one goalkeeper, who still has over three years left on his contract. However, the German club may consider any offers that come their way for the highly-rated player.