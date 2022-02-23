Chelsea, to spend BIG

Chelsea look set to spend a lot during the summer transfer window due to them having a quiet winter window with no new signings or outgoings either. Many football fans are placing bets on transfers like gamblers would do when visiting UK casinos not on gamstop and here are some more options that offer examples of this. The summer transfer window looks set to be a busy one for all the clubs worldwide, especially the clubs in the premier league.

Expectations

When it comes to the transfer windows clubs are always expected to spend large amounts of money due to them having a big budget available and Chelsea are one of the richest clubs in the world with owner Roman Abramovich pumping large amounts of money into the club to ensure that it always has a successful season.

Chelsea fans often expect their club to spend big in the transfer windows with them usually have quite a large budget to spend during the windows. The club is expected to back the manager with around a 200m war chest to go and sign some new and exciting players. Chelsea has had a lot of outgoings which has added to their budget, when they sold Hazard to Real Madrid, they did not spend a penny of it on new players so this is available to spend as well. When Chelsea signed Lukaku for 90m they did not pay anything for him due to them selling so many players that player sales covered the transfer fee and wages.

With Chelsea being sensible during recent windows they now have a large pot of money to spend during the summer transfer window and they are expected to do so having been linked with some huge star names from other teams.

The summer windows

Transfer windows are a busy time for all football clubs looking to either sell unwanted players or bring in some new world-class talents to help boost the squad. This summer transfer window is expected to be a busy one for Chelsea, with the club looking set to lose a few players on free transfers after not agreeing on new contracts with them, leading them to sign replacements.

Chelsea has already begun talks with a few players from other clubs about a potential summer move as the club look to get their foot in the door first ahead of other clubs who are looking to sign the same players.

With what has been mentioned above you should now have a better understanding of what is to be expected from Chelsea during the next transfer window.