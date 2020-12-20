Daniel James doesn’t wants to leave Manchester United











Manchester United winger Daniel James reportedly has no intention of leaving the Premier League outfit during the January transfer window.

The Wales international was a regular during his debut season at Old Trafford, chalking up 46 appearances in all competitions, including 33 outings in the top flight.

James, 23, has only made three league appearances this season, though, and could fall further down the pecking order following the arrival of Amad Diallo from Atalanta BC at the beginning of 2021.

According to the Manchester Evening News, James doesn’t want to leave the Red Devils in January despite his lack of action.

The Welshman has not featured for Man United in the Premier League since the goalless draw with Chelsea on October 24.