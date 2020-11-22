Dean Henderson keen to get a loan move in January to boost Euro 2020 chances

According to The Sun, Manchester United stopper Dean Henderson is keen to get a loan move in January in order to ensure his place in England squad for Euro 2020.

The young English footballer has struggled for game time at Old Trafford this campaign, with David De Gea continuing to be featured under Norwegian boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He recently made his debut for the Three Lions in the 3-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland at Wembley.

However, he is failing to get opportunities for the Red Devils, with the keeper making only two appearances in the Carabao Cup as well as one in the Champions League.

Dean Henderson wants loan from Man Utd in January to boost Euro 2020 dream with Leeds and Brighton keen | @reluctantnicko https://t.co/DIlQ08qmNC — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 21, 2020

Now as per The Sun, the 23-year-old is interested to make a loan move in January to ensure he is picked in Gareth Southgate’s squad next summer.

Premier League clubs Leeds United and Brighton are credited with an interest in him, while Championship side Bournemouth have also been linked with him.

The talented goalkeeper signed a new long-term contract until 2025 with the Red Devils in August, however, he has been left frustrated at Old Trafford due to lack of game time.

Any temporary move now would be the stopper’s sixth loan transfer since 2016, having enjoyed loan spells previously at Stockport County, Shrewsbury Town, Grimsby Town and Sheffield United.