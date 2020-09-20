Gareth Bale sends message to Tottenham fans over newcomer Sergio Reguilon

Spurs supporters finally heard the good news on Friday that both Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon have completed their signings from Real Madrid to Tottenham Hotspur.

The 31-year-old has returned to his former club on a season-long loan seven years after he left the north London side for Real Madrid in a world-record deal.

The left-footed attacker garnered great success in Madrid and now he has come back to add some real experience to Tottenham’s squad.

Supporters are thrilled to see the return of their former player but they are also happy that the club has hired the services of Reguilon.

The Spaniard has moved to England for the first time in his career, penning a five-year deal with the London side. He is an academy product of Los Blancos and has a lot of potential.

Sergio was impressive last season during his loan spell at Sevilla, racking up 31 La Liga appearances and helping the Spanish side win the Europa League.

Bale looks certain that his fellow Spurs signing will prove to be a good hire for the club and has provided some insight into the player.

“He’s an exciting young player. I’ve been with him for a couple of years at Madrid. He did great last year for Sevilla in their season winning the Europa League,” The Welshman said, as quoted by the club’s official Twitter account.

“He’s an exciting young left-back, very energetic, loves attacking, great delivery. He’s a great signing, great addition to the squad and I think everyone will enjoy watching him.”

The 23-year-old is aggressive in his tackling and possesses great speed, plus he is a danger for the opposition going forward, with the player smashing three goals and creating five assists during his stint at Los Palanganas last year.