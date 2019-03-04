Inter Milan to sign Matteo Darmian this summer

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian is reportedly the subject of interest from Inter Milan this summer, according to Tuttosport.

The Italian outfit have already bolstered their right-back options by signing Cedric Soares on loan from Southampton earlier in January.

It is understood that Inter are not interested in extending Cedric’s stay at San Siro as they have identified Darmian as a possible replacement for him in this summer’s transfer window.

The 29-year-old was strongly linked with a move away from the Red Devils last summer but eventually remained at Old Trafford under the orders of Jose Mourinho.

Darmian has struggled for regular football under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, though, playing just one minute of a game since the middle of December.

The Italy international, who joined United in 2015, has only made five appearances in all competitions this season.