Josep Maria Bartomeu has stepped down as Barcelona’s president

Barcelona is going through a major shake-up as Josep Maria Bartomeu has stepped down as the club’s president.

During a press conference on Tuesday, the 57-year-old made public that he and the board of directors have resigned from their positions.

Bartomeu stayed seven years at the club, however, he was encountering a vote of no confidence next month following many supporters called for his departure.

He came under increasing scrutiny after his public fallout with football superstar Lionel Messi, who had requested to exit the Camp Nou side this year.

President Josep Maria Bartomeu announces the resignation of the FC Barcelona Board of Directors. pic.twitter.com/Xr9pBoUzHM — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 27, 2020

The 33-year-old footballer slammed the ex-president for breaking his promise and only remained at the club to avoid taking the Catalans to court.

Barca’s performance on the pitch also served to increase pressure on the 57-year-old. His resignation comes just three days after the Spanish side’s 3-1 thrashing at the hands of Real Madrid. In fact, his position looked uncertain following their 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich last campaign.

Barcelona are currently 12th at the La Liga table, following two defeats and a draw. Although they started their European campaign in a brilliant fashion, beating Ferencvaros 5-1 in their first group stage match.

They will now face Juventus in their next European match.