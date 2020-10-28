Manchester United want to sign RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano next summer

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano next summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to strengthen his defensive ranks, according to The Times.

The Red Devils have had their eye on the Frenchman for some time, and they even invited him for a tour of the club in 2015.

Having penned a new deal with the German side in July, the centre-back’s release clause will activate next summer, thus allowing the Premier League giants to revive their interest in the player.

As per The Times report, his release clause will become active during the next transfer window for £38million.

The Norwegian boss will be looking to bring the defender to Old Trafford next summer in order to bolster his defensive options.

United boss will have an opportunity to see the 21-year-old in action as his side face Leipzig in their next Champions League match.

Having formerly rejected claims that he was in pursuit of Dayot’s signature, Solskjaer stated that he won’t answer to speculation out of respect for the Bundesliga side, although he said he will be watching the player close up.

He said: ‘I’ve always tried to respect that they are players for other teams and don’t want to comment on every player that we are linked to, but since he’s playing against us tomorrow I know he’s a very good player so we can see him close up.’

Since making the move to Red Bull Arena from Red Bull Salzburg, Upamecano has made 120 appearances for the club. His impressive form is said to have earned him admiration from many elite European clubs.