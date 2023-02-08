Newcastle United to reignite James Maddison pursuit

Newcastle United look set to renew their interest in Leicester City midfielder James Maddison this summer.

The Magpies were unsuccessful in their attempts to sign the playmaker last summer after their two offers of £35m and £40m were declined by the Foxes, who had a £60m asking price.

Eddie Howe’s side made another enquiry about the Englishman last month, but the 2015-16 Premie League champions were not willing to part ways with him in the middle of the season.

Although Maddison has missed a number of matches this term through injury, he is currently the club’s top-scorer.

The 26-year-old midfielder has scored eight goals in 15 top flight appearances, while the player also registered assists.

Maddison has a deal at Leicester until June 2024, but his future at the King Power Stadium remains uncertain.

The Northern Echo are reporting that the Magpies are set to renew their interest in signing Maddison during the upcoming transfer window.

However, Newcastle United could face stiff competition from the English champions Manchester City, who are also credited with an interest.

Maddison has scored 53 goals and registered 36 assists in 188 appearances for Leicester City.