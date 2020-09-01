Liverpool teenager Rhys Williams signs long-term deal

Liverpool centre-back Rhys Williams has signed a new long-term deal at Anfield.

The 19-year-old defender, yet to make a first-team appearance for the Reds, spent last season on loan at National League North outfit Kidderminster.

The Premier League champions announced Williams’ new long-term deal on their official website, adding: “The defender is expected to begin the season with Barry Lewtas’ under-23s squad.”

The England youth international played an integral part in the club’s Youth Cup-winning team in 2019.