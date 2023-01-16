Liverpool weighing up move for Ruben Neves?

Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on a deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves.

The Portugal international has just 18 months “left to run on his contract at Molineux.

Wolves have fairly frequently fended off interest in the 25-year-old from other clubs, but they could soon come under pressure to sell their captain.

The La Liga giants Barcelona are believed to be considering a move for the Portuguese lynchpin, while Arsenal, Newcastle United and Manchester United have been linked in the past.

Now, The Mirror reports that Liverpool have joined the list of clubs wanting to sign the former Porto youngster.

The report adds that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a “big admirer” of Neves, who helped the west Midlands outfit to 16th in the table at this stage of the season.

Neves has scored 28 goals and 12 assists in 235 outings for Wolves since arriving from Porto in 2017.