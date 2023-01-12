Liverpool’s Tyler Morton pens new long-term contract

Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton has committed his future to the club after signing a new long-term contract at Anfield.

The 20-year-old has spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Blackburn Rovers, where he setup two assists in 28 games across all competitions.

He has started 20 Championship games for Rovers in the current campaign, and was a part of Liverpool’s FA Cup and EFL Cup-winning teams in the 2021-22 season.

Speaking to liverpoolfc.com, the England youth international said: “I’m absolutely buzzing. The little dream is coming true, so I couldn’t be happier.

“I’ve known for a little while and it’s been ongoing, and I couldn’t wait to get it over the line because this is the place I want to be and this is the club I want to be at. I’m absolutely buzzing and I can’t wait for the future.”

Morton’s new contract sees him follow the likes of Mohamed Salah, James Milner, Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott.