West Ham United eyeing Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard?











West Ham United have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing £35m-rated Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard before the winter transfer window shuts down.

The Hammers recently sold Sebastien Haller to the Dutch outfit Ajax for around £20m and are in the market for a new frontman in order to strengthen their attacking options before the end of the month.

The Daily Star reports that Edouard is on the West Ham’s wishlist, and the 23-year-old forward will be allowed to leave for the right price after entering the final 18 months of his contract in Scotland.

The report also suggests that the former France under-21 international is thought to be keen on a move to the English Premier League and he could get his wish to fulfil this month.

Edouard has scored seven goals and registered four assists for the Hoops in the Scottish Premiership this term.