Manchester City join race for Dani Olmo

Manchester City have reportedly joined the clutch of clubs hoping to secure RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo signature in the upcoming transfer window.

The 24-year-old has scored 18 goals and registered 21 assists in 102 appearances since joining the Bundesliga outfit in January 2020.

According to Manchester Evening News, the Premier League champions are one of the clubs who are interested in the Spain international, who has made 24 appearances for the country.

However, the future of Bernardo Silva will determine whether the Citizens decide to make a move to sign Olmo, who is currently under contract until June 2024.

Manchester United, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich are all credited with an interest to sign the Spaniard.