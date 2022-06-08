Manchester City showing interest in Matthijs de Ligt?

Manchester City have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt in the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old is heavily linked with a move away from the Italian giants, with the Old Lady reportedly keen on cutting his salary from €12m to €7.5m per year.

With the Dutchman unwilling to take a pay cut, a number of English clubs have begun to express an interest in the Juventus player.

Manchester United and Liverpool are closely monitoring the rise of De Ligt, while Chelsea have added him to a list of potential defensive targets.

Those three Premier League heavyweights could face further competition, with The Mirror reporting that the English champions Manchester City have joined the race for the centre-back.

The report adds that City boss Pep Guardiola is keen on signing the former Ajax man, who has two years left on his contract with the Bianconeri.

De Ligt has made 117 appearances for Juventus since his move from Ajax in 2019.