Manchester United ready to move for Rafael Leao

Manchester United are reportedly keeping an eye on AC Milan forward Rafael Leao with a view to making a move in the summer.

As per Pianeta Milan via Sport Witness, it seems that the Red Devils are showing a strong interest in acquiring the 23-year-old striker for the upcoming season.

The Portugal international is considered to be one of the most promising young attackers in world football. His impressive performances have generated considerable interest in his services. He joined AC Milan in the summer of 2019 after playing for LOSC Lille.

Leao has made 148 appearances for Milan, contributing 67 goals. He has scored 36 times for the team in red and black. In the current season, Leao has scored 19 goals in 33 games.

Despite his recent impressive performances for the Italian outfit, it appears that Leao may be departing Milan in the summer transfer window. The forward’s contract with Milan is set to expire in 2024, but negotiations for a contract extension have hit a stalemate, prompting interest from other clubs across Europe.

Manchester United are one of the clubs that are keen on signing Leao, as manager Erik ten Hag is in need of a new forward for his team.

Leao’s addition to the squad could also be beneficial, as he has the potential to form a lethal partnership with Marcus Rashford.

According to reports, Leao’s contract with Milan includes a release clause worth €150 million, and the Serie A giants would be willing to sell him for a fee close to that amount.

However, Chelsea are also interested in signing Leao and has the financial resources to secure the deal. The Blues are expected to offload several players making room for new signings.