Manchester United submit £54m Douglas Costa bid

Manchester United are ready to pounce for Juventus forward Douglas Costa by making a £54m bid in January, according to Italian media outlet Rai Sport, as quoted by Metro.

The Red Devils have made a £54million offer to lure the Brazil international to Old Trafford.

The report adds that United hierarchy have discussed the proposed transfer with interim manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer.

The 20-time English champions could find it tough to sign the South American from Juventus given that the Serie A champions are reluctant to sell.

Juventus value Costa at somewhere around £70m, which is less than the £54m offer United are thought to have made.

United have won their last two Premier League matches since Solskjaer took over the reins at Old Trafford.