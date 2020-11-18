Manchester United will prioritise players sales in January

Manchester United will prioritise player sales in January in order to trim their bloated squad, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The report says that the Red Devils could see the transfers for Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones and Sergio Romero, while Timothy Fosu-Mensah is also thinking about his future at Old Trafford.

The Premier League giants currently have a 31-man squad, and it is said that Edinson Cavani’s signing means they will not have to hire a replacement for Odion Ighalo when he goes back to China in January.

Fosu-Mensah’s current contract is set to expire in the summer. The Netherlands international didn’t play for United for more than three years until he was featured against Crystal Palace in the campaign’s opener.

While Romero and Rojo will also be out of contract in 2021. Both the Argentinian players were kept out of the Champions League squad by the Norwegian boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with Sergio also excluded from the Premier League squad. Marcus has last played in the Premier League for United in November 2019 against Brighton.

Jones signed a four-and-a-half-year contract in February 2019, however, he hasn’t been featured for the senior team since January.