Newcastle United keen on signing Max Aarons?

Newcastle United have reportedly placed emphasis on signing Norwich City full-back Max Aarons.

Calciomercato have reported that the Magpies are planning a January move for Aarons, with head coach Eddie Howe looking to improve his defensive options ahead of the second half of the season.

Aarons, 21, has played in all 14 Premier League matches so far and is a key part of the squad and it remains to be seen if the north-east outfit would be willing to let him leave.

Newcastle United will be in action this weekend against Burnley while Norwich will compete with Tottenham Hotspur.