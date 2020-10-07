Porto targeting Man Utd midfielder Jesse Lingard?

Porto have reportedly outlined their intentions to move for Manchester United outcast Jesse Lingard on loan.

The two sides have been in constant discussion over recent days in order to complete the transfer of Alex Telles, who joined the Red Devils on Monday.

However, according to ESPN journalist Rob Dawson, the Portuguese outfit used the opportunity to enquire about some of Man Utd’s out of favour players.

Transfer window still open in Portugal and Porto showing interest in Jesse Lingard. Would be a season-long loan if it happens. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) October 6, 2020

With the Primeira Liga transfer window still open, the league winners are said to be keen on signing the 27-year-old midfielder.

The Old Trafford outfit are open to parting ways with the England international, most probably on a permanent basis with the attacker having less than a year left to run on his contract.

Nevertheless, United would also take the opportunity to reduce their wage bill by allowing Lingard to move Porto on a season-long loan deal.