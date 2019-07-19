PSG frontrunners to sign Danny Rose?

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly outlined their intentions to move for Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose, according to Sky Sports News.

After a glorious successful 12-year spell with the Lilywhites, the England international is open to taking on a new challenge ahead of a new campaign.

The north London outfit have acknowledged that the 29-year-old defender has been left off their pre-season tour in order to assess his future.

The report claims, the Ligue 1 champions have shown an interest in the left-back as they continue to look for new signings.

The report goes on to claim that Tottenham would be willing to accept a fee in the region of £20 million.

Rose has made 26 Premier League appearances for Spurs last season.