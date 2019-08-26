PSG in talks with Dortmund over Raphael Guerreiro deal?

Paris Saint-Germain are in advanced talks to sign Raphael Guerreiro from Borussia Dortmund, according to Fox Sports.

The 25-year-old defender was previously linked with La Liga champions Barcelona earlier in the summer transfer window, before the Catalan giants opted to sign Real Betis’s Junior Firpo instead.

The report suggests, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund are close to reaching an agreement to sign Guerreiro.

Bild reports that the Bundesliga outfit have tried to renew Guerreiro’s contract, but the Portugal international has so far declined their advances.

The Parisians have also been linked with a move for Crystal Palace ace Wilfried Zaha.