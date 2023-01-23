Report: Manchester City sign Maximo Perrone until 2028
Manchester City have reportedly completed the signing of Argentine attacker Maximo Perrone from Velez Sarsfield.
The 20-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Etihad for some time, with his current contract is due to expire later this year in December.
The Argentina Under-20 international’s release clause is believed to have been set at €8m, but according to Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League champions have now struck an agreement to sign the teenage midfielder, who has signed a five-and-a-half year contract until the summer of 2028.
The youngster has established himself as a regular for Velez first team during the 2022 season in Argentina, contributing three goals and two assists from 33 appearances in all competitions.
Manchester City have completed the signing of Argentinian talent Máximo Perrone — documents are signed on clubs/player side, here we go confirmed 🚨🔵🇦🇷 #MCFC
Perrone joins Man City until June 2028 from Vélez — done deal as revealed in December, now completed & official soon. pic.twitter.com/P2BGCDSX3I
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 21, 2023
Leave a comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.