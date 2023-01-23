Report: Manchester City sign Maximo Perrone until 2028

Manchester City have reportedly completed the signing of Argentine attacker Maximo Perrone from Velez Sarsfield.

The 20-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Etihad for some time, with his current contract is due to expire later this year in December.

The Argentina Under-20 international’s release clause is believed to have been set at €8m, but according to Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League champions have now struck an agreement to sign the teenage midfielder, who has signed a five-and-a-half year contract until the summer of 2028.

The youngster has established himself as a regular for Velez first team during the 2022 season in Argentina, contributing three goals and two assists from 33 appearances in all competitions.