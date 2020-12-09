Report – West Ham United interested in signing Christian Eriksen

West Ham United have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen.

According to Eurosport, the Hammers are keen on signing the former Spurs attacker and they could make an offer at the midway point of the campaign.

Eriksen has failed to make an impact at Nerazzurri and the Serie A outfit are prepared to cut their losses on the Denmark international.

The 28-year-old signed for Inter in January and he is yet to hold down a regular place under Antonio Conte.

Eriksen has started just three league outings and one Champions League game so far this season and he is yet to score a goal for Inter.

It is evident that the Dane is struggling to adapt and a return to the Premier League might be the better option for him.

West Ham could use some extra creativity in their midfield but it will be exciting to see how manager David Moyes accommodates the midfielder in his starting lineup.