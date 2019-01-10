Sampdoria centre-back Joachim Andersen on Tottenham radar

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen as a potential replacement for Toby Alderweireld.

The north Londoners are looking for defensive cover after triggering an option in Alderweireld’s deal which extends his stay at Spurs by another year but also lowers his release clause to just £25m this summer.

The likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have been linked with moves for the 29-year-old Belgian, and with no sign of fresh terms being agreed, Spurs are considering their options.

According to The Independent, Andersen is at the top of Tottenham’s list of targets to replace Alderweireld, with the 22-year-old Danish defender having impressed with his performances for the Serie A outfit.

Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in Andersen before, but are expected to target others over the next two transfer windows.

Tottenham Hotspur are hopeful that Andersen will be available for somewhere around £35m this summer.