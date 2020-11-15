Serie A club consider making a bid for Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira

According to Tuttosport, Italian side Torino are keeping an eye on Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira and they are considering making a permanent offer for the Uruguayan footballer in January.

The 24-year-old is currently serving his loan at Atletico Madrid, however, he has so far failed to earn regular game time at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

The talented midfielder is already a famous figure in Italy, having made 74 appearances in all competitions for Sampdoria from 2016 to 2018.

It is said that Torino were interested to hire his services in the summer but the Uruguay international ended up joining Los Colchoneros on a season-long loan.

Now as per Tuttosport, the Maroons are thinking about making a permanent bid for the 24-year-old in January, with the Serie A side hopeful his lack of game time in Spain could motivate him to seek a move elsewhere.

Torreira doesn’t seem likely to feature in Mikel Arteta’s future plans, with the Gunners boss already having good options in the middle.

Since making the move to Madrid, he has completed 90 minutes only once, with seven total appearances and only just one goal to his name.