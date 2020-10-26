Tottenham boss believes new recruit Sergio Reguilon can play in defence with Ben Davies

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has said that he believes Sergio Reguilon and Ben Davies can play in the same team.

Spurs spent a hefty £32 million in the summer to sign Reguilon from Real Madrid, and the 23-year-old has quickly become the first choice. Although it doesn’t mean that Davies now cannot hope to be a regular in the first-team.

The Wales international has been featured as a centre-back in a four-man defence for the London side. And most recently in the LASK match in the Europa League, Mourinho started him alongside Sergio and Spurs won the encounter by 3-0.

Ben, who first joined Tottenham in the summer of 2014, was assured in possession and his recent performance seemed to make a good case for handing him more game time.

The Portuguese boss told: “He played in a back three with Maurizio, Giggs and I think even with Chris Coleman, but to play only with two is a new thing for him.

“But very intelligent man and player, who understands perfectly what the team needs.

“Left-footed, there are now many centre-backs who are left-footed, so he’s a plus on the build-up on that side.

“I am happy because Ben and Reguilon, it was clear that they can play together.”

The Welshman gave a good performance last night, but he will face more difficult tests than LASK if he continues playing in the same position.

Since joining the London side from Swansea City, he has clocked up 198 appearances in all competitions, creating 19 assists and scoring four goals.

He is an academy product of the Swans where he made his first-team debut in August 2012, and made 71 league appearances for the club.