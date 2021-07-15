Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City set to lock horns over transfer of Cristian Romero
Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly placed emphasis on signing Juventus defender Cristian Romero, according to Calciomercato.
The Argentina international is currently midway through a two-year loan spell at Atalanta BC.
However, City and Spurs both monitoring the situation having been left impressed by the centre-back’s development.
The 23-year-old was named in the team of the tournament after guiding his country win this summer’s Copa America.
The report adds that the Serie A outfit want to retain the services of the centre-back.
Atalanta are happy to pay €16m release clause in their agreement with Juventus to complete a permanent transfer.
