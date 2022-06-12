Tottenham Hotspur eye move for Everton forward Richarlison

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly outlined their intentions to move for Everton forward Richarlison during the summer transfer window, according to a report.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed another stellar season with Toffees, contributing 10 goals and five assists in 30 Premier League appearances.

The speculation surrounding the Brazilian’s future has gathered pace, as the striker recently revealed that he has already informed manager Frank Lampard and the club hierarchy of his intentions to leave Goodison Park ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

According to The Athletic, Spurs have emerged as a number contender to acquire Richarlison’s signature this summer, who report that the north Londoners are interested in making a move in the coming weeks.

Although, the report adds that no offer has been made yet, with a move depending on what Tottenham view as being the right price for the South American.

The Merseyside outfit would supposedly be seeking a fee somewhere around €60m.

Richarlison has scored 43 goals in 135 Premier League appearances for Everton.